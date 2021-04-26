Sudbury police say they have arrested a second person in connection with a fatal fire that killed three people.

The fire happened on Bruce Avenue earlier this month.

Police have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man with three counts of being a party to the offence of first degree murder, being a party to the offence of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and disregard for human life.

Last week, police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man with similar charges.

The fire took place April 11, in at townhouse on Bruce Avenue in Greater Sudbury.

Four people were inside the unit where the fire began.

A 37-year-old man managed to escape by jumping out of a second-storey window. A 26-year-old woman died at the scene and a 50-year-old man died in hospital. A 33-year-old woman who was critically injured in the fire died in hospital nearly a week later.

The man who escaped the fire is in stable condition.

Police say their investigation into the fire is continuing.