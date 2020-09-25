SIU clears Sudbury police officer after Bruce Avenue arrest

The province's Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Greater Sudbury Police Services officer after a suspect received a fractured hand during an arrest in June.

According to the SIU, a man wanted by police was found sleeping in the parking lot of a Bruce Avenue townhouse complex. When police arrived, they questioned the man, and then placed him in handcuffs.

As police searched the man's backpack, he began to kick at officers, and as a result one officer threw the man to the ground and knelt on him, the SIU report said.

Later that morning, while the man was in a police station holding cell, officers noticed his swollen hand. He was then taken to the hospital where staff diagnosed him with a fracture.

In the report, Joseph Martino, the SIU director, said that although the "takedown of the complainant was excessive in the circumstances," he did not feel confident the man's injury was the result of excessive force.

Based on those findings, the SIU will not proceed with criminal charges.