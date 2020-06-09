For almost a year, Lori Scully has had to walk to her neighbour's property, fill up jugs of water and drag them back to her home.

In 2019, a power outage at Scully's home in Warren, Ont. caused her water well to stop working.

"For whatever reason when the power came back on, shortly thereafter, the water went out," she said. "From that point on, that's where the whole last year nightmare pretty started."'

She was told it would cost $2,000 to fix. Each month, she gets less than $1,200 from the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP). Scully has fibromyalgia, which causes her chronic body pain.

Scully says she called ODSP for help and says her case was moved from one organization to another.

"Long story short, cut to a year later, I was still left at square one with no help," she said. "My only source of water is from my neighbour's tap outside."

Living in a rural area, Scully says her neighbour isn't right next door.

"It's a little bit of a walk," she said. "Plus when you're lugging jugs of water back and forth as an only source of water, it causes a few issues."

Scully uses a wagon to carry the containers of water back to her home. (Submitted by Lori Scully)

Since the water stopped running, Scully hasn't been able to take a shower, doesn't have a flushing toilet and can't get a drink from the tap.

"I fill water jugs, bring them back and then boil the water to wash up," she said.

"Plastic port-a-potty so to speak. That is one blessing is that I do live in a rural area close to the bush so there's lots of bush to deal with that situation."

'Another dead end'

Monique Woolnough with the Sudbury Legal Clinic is working with Scully to help. She says in 2012, a program that helped low-income people who need emergency repairs to their homes was eliminated.

She says she was able to secure $300 for Scully from Ontario Works, but was told ODSP had to pick up the rest of the bill.

Woolnough says ODSP has an "abysmally low social assistance rate," and wouldn't approve the extra money for Scully.

She says in light of the pandemic, she was hoping to get the money through the programs for Scully but says "that was another dead end."

For now, Woolnough says she's started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the repairs.

"That is what happens when multiple levels of government fail to provide adequate support for people, is that the community has to step up," she said.

'Specific criteria'

In a statement to CBC, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing doesn't discuss Scully's individual case, but says changes were made to the program effective 2013.

The statement notes that currently, there is a program under the province's Community Homeless Prevention Initiative (CHPI) that helps people on assistance with minor home repairs.

"To use the CHIP funding for minor home repairs, a service manager must submit a business case to the ministry for approval as there is specific criteria that must be met," the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say that "service managers have the flexibility to invest in a range of programs and initiatives."

As for what's next, Scully says her whole life now focuses on making sure she has enough water.

"You're fighting, laugh or cry, pretty much," she said.

"When it takes me days to recover from just getting water … I haven't been able to deal with my no vehicle situation or any of my other problems. I can't even deal with getting water. That's pretty much taken up my whole life. I need it to end and have water like normal people."