A Canadian icon might be causing some headaches for drivers in the Naughton area.

Horizon Drive near Municipal Road 55 was flooded early Tuesday morning, forcing the city to close the road and issue a warning to all drivers in the community.

The possible cause: a broken beaver dam.

Brittany Hallam, interim director of Linear Infrastructure Services with the City of Greater Sudbury, said the flooding was caused by a "significant" surge of water in an existing drainage course north of MR 55.

Outside of spring melts and heavy downpours, that's not a common occurrence.

The city usually monitors areas where beaver dams cause problems for drivers, but this particular spot hasn't been a recent issue, Hallam said.

"Our area managers are familiar with certain problem areas," she said. "They know where the trouble areas are, or where they tend to need to go back to and look at dams and make sure they're not causing any issues."

"We also get a lot of resident calls," Hallam added. "Residents actively look at beaver dams in their area if they see one holding back water, one that seems like it has a potential to cause flooding, they'll also call in and give us a little notification that they're concerned."

Hallam, who has a background in civil engineering, wasn't able to guess why the beaver dam could have given way, and could not provide any specifics on the ongoing investigation.

But she did say that water pressure could be a likely factor.

"At the end of the day, if there is a large volume of water that wasn't particularly anticipated and that volume of water is creating pressure on that dam, it's like anything," she said. "The pressure of water on that dam could cause it to let go."

A further investigation into the cause of the flooding is expected when water levels subside Wednesday morning, Hallam said.

Horizon Drive is currently closed, and drivers are asked to take Highway 17 as a detour.

Staff will assess the site before it can be reopened. In the meantime, people are asked to check for updates on the city's social media.