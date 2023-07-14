This 6-year-old from Sudbury, Ont. has been to the hospital at least 82 times for broken bones

Avery Balcazar has been to the hospital at least 82 times for broken bones.

The Grade 1 student at Markstay Public School, in Markstay-Warren, Ont. east of Sudbury, has osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), which causes her bones to break easily.

"Every day my dad tells me to be careful," Avery told CBC's Morning North.

Before the school year ended, Avery shared a video with her classmates sharing her experience with the disease.

On May 6, her classmates and staff and her school all wore yellow to recognize Wishbone Day, which is the international awareness-raising day for OI.

"We're very grateful that the whole school took part in this," said Avery's mom, Lynsey Balcazar.

"It was beautiful. I felt like I was part of a community."

Balcazar said Avery has taught her a lot about life.

"About having a positive outlook on everything," she said.

When Avery has a serious break, they travel to Ottawa for treatment at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Balcazar said.

In Ottawa she gets regular infusions to help strengthen her bones and prevent breaks. She's also had multiple surgeries, including metal rods in her legs to protect her bones.

But despite the frequent hospital visits, Avery likes to say she has a "lucky gene" because she has OI. The disease is normally hereditary, but neither of her parents have the gene that causes OI.

Avery says that when she grows up she wants to become a doctor so she can help children who have faced the same challenges she has.

"I want to help people and I know a lot about doctors," she said.

"How… hard it is sometimes for doctors and how sometimes it's really hard for patients."