Meteorologists filling in the gaps as Britt radar site under repair

Environment Canada says it is busy fixing a faulty radar site south of Sudbury.

The facility in Britt, Ont., transmits data on weather systems to Environment Canada, but weather maps have been showing only clear skies over parts of Sudbury since Saturday, even though the area was under threat of thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada meterologist Peter Kimbell says the challenge during any kind of outage is filling in the map's gaps.

"We try to compensate for [the gap over Sudbury] by putting on our website a composite image...and of course we try to get it back in service as soon as possible," he said.

The Britt radar site should be back in operation Wednesday, Environment Canada says. (www.waymarking.com)

According to Kimbell, the composite image is taken from other satellite imagery, lightning imagery and ground imagery.

"We have other means of knowing what is happening and where it's happening, but of course we would be missing the radar, for sure," he added.

Kimbell said a telecommunications glitch between the radar site and weather satellites caused the problem. That was followed by a brief auxiliary power issue.

He said crews are working on the repairs. The site should be ready for transmission at some point this week.