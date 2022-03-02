Russian flag to stay on Sudbury's Bridge of Nations, but coming down at Sault Ste. Marie city hall
Some have questioned whether the flag should be taken down after Russian troops invade Ukraine
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has some Sudburians requesting a change to one of the city's landmarks.
The Bridge of Nations over the downtown trainyards is lined with 92 flags representing the different cultural communities that make up Greater Sudbury.
The Russian flag is one of them.
Since the war began in Ukraine, some have called Sudbury city hall requesting it come down, but it will be staying put.
Ursula Sauve, who came up with the idea for the Bridge of Nations and still co-chairs the committee overseeing it, says their policy from the beginning has been to keep the flags apolitical.
"We definitely always made a point of making sure that it doesn't become a political statement," she said.
"The Russian flag on the bridge represents the local Russian community, not Putin."
Sauve said they have also denied other requests to remove or lower flags since they first started flying over Paris Street in 2007.
In Sault Ste. Marie, Mayor Christian Provenzano announced on social media that the Russian flag at city hall is coming down.
"Ukraine's example of courage deserves our collective respect, gratitude and support," he wrote on Twitter.
"As an act of solidarity with Ukraine and our own Ukrainian community here in the city, the Russian flag flying in front of city hall will be taken down. It will remain down so long as Russia continues its unlawful and unprovoked attract against Ukraine."
Ukraine’s response to Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked invasion, from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to its citizenry, is inspiring. A nation and its people fighting against tyranny and for freedom. (1/3)—@MayorProvenzano
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?