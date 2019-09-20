After Jennifer O'Hara had her first child, she started taking bridge lessons with her mother-in-law and friend. That continued until she had more children and decided to take a break from the game.

But her love of bridge stuck with her. Eventually, she started playing again and now teaches lessons and is a master player of the game.

"I have a bridge book in my car, I have a bridge book beside every toilet in my house," she said.

"I'm constantly trying to better my [game]. The same way somebody pushes themself to run faster, I push myself to see things with the cards, bid better and play better."

The Sudbury Bridge Club is currently offering lessons to people who want to learn more about the game.

O'Hara says many think the game is very complicated and some are hesitant to give it a try.

"It's a fascinating game," she said. "It gets very complex if you decide you want to master it, but other than that it's pretty simple."

Jennifer O'Hara teachers bridge with The Sudbury Bridge Club. (Fiona Christensen/CBC)

The club offers games for players of different levels. A teaching game is even offered.

"We have a so-called chat game on Thursday afternoons where you don't need a partner and where you can ask questions of other people in the room who have played for a long time," she said. "That's a very helpful device as well."