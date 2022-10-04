Brian Bigger announced Tuesday in a written statement that he's withdrawing from the race for Greater Sudbury mayor, a position he's held for two terms.

In an email to media, Bigger said he's leaving the race to spend more time with his mother, who has been in poor health.

"During my time as mayor, we have lost my mother-in-law, my father-in-law, a brother-in-law and my father," he said in the email.

"My mother's health is now failing, and although she would never ask me, I feel that I need to spend more time with her."

Bigger, 64, said it was a difficult decision to withdraw from the election, but his family is what is most important in his life.

"I would like to thank my wife Lori for always being by my side, all of those who supported me now and throughout the years, and the residents of Greater Sudbury for allowing me to be your mayor," he wrote.

"Greater Sudbury is resilient and strong, and I see only good things ahead from this amazing community. It's important we be positive and forward looking, and see the good this community has to offer."

Ontario's municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24.

Eight candidates remain in the Greater Sudbury mayoral race: