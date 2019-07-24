Bigger says Sudbury positioned well for post-pandemic recovery

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger gave his sixth State of the City address Sept. 22, saying the city is poised to grow and experience prosperity into the future.

Bigger says he's pleased with Sudbury's largely proactive approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, including asymptomatic testing of the city's long-term care residents before the provincial mandate. However, in the midst of a variant-driven fourth wave, he is urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccines and bring Sudbury's fully vaccinated proportion above 90 per cent.

The mayor says the city's pandemic response has been successful so far, and he says Sudbury worked to make sure it kept its services running amid uncertain financial support from the provincial and federal governments. He says the city made plans to break even using internal funds in 2020.

"We successfully managed through our local COVID-19 experience, to date, weathering through approximately $43 million in negative impacts on current city revenues and costs," Bigger says.

The pandemic also illuminated ongoing shortfalls in government support, some of which remain significant problems in Sudbury.

Addictions, homelessness among persistent problems

Bigger says opioid deaths doubled in 2020 and, while the city has some supports in place, they do not meet the growing and complex needs of the city's most vulnerable population. He says he has spoken with Ontario's associate minister for mental health and addictions to find solutions, one of which is the city-supported supervised consumption site slated for Energy Court.

Bigger says Sudbury officials work with experts in those subjects to identify and implement solutions. He says the city has also expanded shelter bed capacity and offered hotel rooms when the need has arisen.

On the city's recreation initiatives, the mayor says the Bell Park boardwalk is due for rehabilitation through the federal government and applauds local-led efforts in Sudbury's smaller communities to improve quality of life.

Bigger says the city continues to address concerns over Laurentian University's green spaces and facilities that may be under threat during the restructuring process.

He also noted the city has recently improved its sidewalk plowing plans for the winter.

On the topic of road maintenance, Bigger says the city has been patching fewer potholes, which he suggests is a sign that Sudbury is catching up on its maintenance needs. He says the city's purchase of a pothole patching machine will help to extend the time between road resurfacing, a costly and disruptive process.

Strong communities a high priority

Bigger says a strong post-secondary sector is key to prosperity in Sudbury and northern Ontario as a whole. He says he supports Francophone and Indigenous education, especially in light of the insolvency crisis at Laurentian University.

"Laurentian has been a major employer, but most importantly, a leader and the builder of dreams and futures, the result of decades of growth and leadership in our community. We cannot lose this," he says.

Bigger says Sudbury has been steadily growing and posted its lowest unemployment figures in three decades before COVID-19 hit. He says he's confident that the city will rebound strongly once the impacts of the pandemic lessen.

"Sudbury has always survived. It's because we have a skilled labour force and the right attitude. It is positive. That's why we're booming," he says.

Other key issues from the mayor's address include expanding broadband access to outlying areas, strengthening the main streets in each of Sudbury's communities and continuing to attract people to Sudbury as a place to build one's future.

Bigger has hosted State of the City addresses annually but paused last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.