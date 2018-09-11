The mayor of Greater Sudbury is pledging better communication from city hall in the months to come.

On Wednesday, Brian Bigger released a statement on the occasion of 100 days in office since the municipal election.

He provided an update on projects including Maley Drive, finalizing the budget and consultation with developers.

Bigger says the statement is part of a promise to interact better with Sudburians.

"I think it's something we heard loud and clear during the election and certainly I've reviewed our processes with our city staff and intend to focus on the amount and the quality of our communications to the citizens," he said.

"One of the things that it falls well in line with is our focus on improving our customer service through our 311 line and answers to citizens phone calls including improving technology for our staff so they can get back to citizens in a timely manner."

Bigger also addressed ongoing issues in the community, including the development of a new arena, hotel and events centre. That project is currently under review by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. Several community groups are protesting the development.

"I ask that as we patiently await the results of the LPAT hearings, that we resolve to carry on and act with class and a positive attitude towards our city, its staff who work hard everyday to serve its residents and to those in the private sector who want to see Greater Sudbury strive towards a bright future."