The parents of a Kirkland Lake, Ont. teen who died in a weekend hiking accident say their son made an impact on others.

17-year old Brennan Goulding died Sunday night when he slipped and fell while hiking with friends on Mount Cheminis near the Quebec-Ontario border.

Police say the death was accidental.

Brennan was the only child of Deanne and Rod Goulding of Kirkland Lake, who say they've been overwhelmed with support since the accident.

"We're finding it really strange, realizing how much he touched people's lives," Rod told CBC's Morning North. "We've had feedback from so many people in town, kids in town, about how he was the life of the party. Everybody loved him."

"[People have been] sending us emails and messages saying what he meant to them, how he's changed their life. And in a way...just the overall impact that he's had."

Brennan's mother Deanne said a mural will be painted in a skate park this fall, and the Kirkland Lake Blue Devils, Brennan's hockey team, said they would retire his number.

"We know he was very special and popular," Deanne said. "But to hear people saying that he made a difference in their lives... to realize that he actually passed that on when he wasn't in his home, it's quite extraordinary in my mind."

'A typical weekend'

The afternoon of Brennan's death, Deanne said began as a typical weekend.

"It was a beautiful sunny day. He had been just kind of hanging around with his friends," she said. "He sent me a text at about 3:15 and said 'hey mom we're going to go climb Mount Cheminis.' And I said' OK have fun.'

"I had gotten home before he had left. So you know, I said 'Hey have fun just be safe,' and we did the whole kiss and I love you."

"And off he went and I honestly didn't think a second thing about it."

Deanne said many friends have hiked that terrain and the weather was good, so the conditions didn't raise any concerns.

"Then we had the call at the door and unfortunately told us that there had been an accident and that he didn't make it. From what I understand he had fallen about 60 meters and was not able to sustain the injuries from that fall."

"It's a very common thing to do in this community," Rod said. "What one of the boys had said was that they had taken a wrong turn somewhere, and I guess they ended up a little closer to the edge."

"I'm assuming that he lost his balance and tripped and that was it."

The family said they're now helping Brennan's friends cope with the loss, as well as their own.

"They wanted to come over, they wanted to go downstairs, into the rec room one more time, and just hang out," Rod said.

"Then we just kind of sat on the patio, and they sat around and they just told some stories," Deanne said. "There's been lots of stories, lots of crying, lots of tears, lots of laughter."

"You know just really talking about his personality and who he was, and they really really loved him. They're devastated."