New study supports alternatives to radiation therapy for low risk breast cancer

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that hormonal therapy is a viable option for patients with a low risk type of breast cancer.

The study looked at 500 women, aged 55 and older, from across Canada

The outside of a large hospital.
An oncologist at the Health Sciences North hospital in Sudbury was one of the co-authors of a new study on alternatives to radiation therapy for breast cancer. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

New research co-authored by a Sudbury, Ont. oncologist could open up more treatment options for breast cancer patients, outside of radiation therapy.

Dr. Julie Bowen, radiation oncologist with the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeaster Cancer Centre, co-authored a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month, which concludes that some low risk breast cancer patients can opt for hormone therapies, instead of radiation, with only a small risk of recurrence.

"We learned that you can safely eliminate radiation in this group of women with a recurrence rate that actually was only about 2.3 per cent, which we would consider acceptable because we know that we never get it down to zero," Bowen said.

Patients respond differently to radiation, and for some people the treatment can be an inconvenience to their lives.

In northeastern Ontario, for example, patients have to travel to Sudbury for radiation treatment, which normally takes a few weeks. 

But with the hormonal therapy, Bowen said the patient only takes one pill per day.

"It has a secondary advantage in that it also decreases the risk of recurrence elsewhere in the body whereas radiation is more around decreasing the recurrence in the breast," Bowen added.

"So the hormonal treatment kind of kills two birds with one stone to some extent."

Bowen said the study is part of a trend in cancer care to personalize treatment for patients.

The study looked at 500 women aged 55 and older from across Canada, including 27 from northern Ontario.

With files from Erika Chorostil

