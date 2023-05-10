Sensenbrenner hospital in Kapuskasing, Ont. to host walk-in mammogram event

The last time a walk-in mammogram event was held in Kapuskasing, the equipment used was starting to get old.

"It would freeze, and needed to be shut down and reinitialized to perform properly," remembers Mireille Dubosq, project manager at the Sensenbrenner Hospital Foundation.

After two years of fundraising efforts by the community, the hospital purchased a tomosynthesis device in 2021.

It'll be put to use in a walk-in mammogram event for the first time this Thursday.

Residents from Kapuskasing and neighboring areas such as Val Rita-Harty, Fauquier-Strickland and Smooth Rock Falls can drop by without an appointment or a referral.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is for patients aged between 50 and 74 who haven't had a mammogram in the past year.

A new device

Tomosynthesis is a "really big word for taking slices throughout the breast, so one is able to see a bit clearer some of that overlapping tissue," said Sensenbrenner Hopsital's medical radiation technologist Tammy Stanbury.

"We're very fortunate in northern Ontario to have access to equipment like that."

She says breast screening with tomosynthesis gives more information to the radiologist, and can prevent patients from having to come in for additional scans.

Tammy Stanbury, medical radiation technologist at Sensenbrenner Hospital, takes a selfie with the new tomosynthesis device. (Submitted by Tammy Stanbury)

"Sometimes, getting a call from the hospital requesting the person to come back for a little bit of a closer look, it brings a little bit of anxiety," said Stanbury.

"It's human nature to jump to the worst case scenario."

By providing more information on the spot, she says the new device can help prevent anxiousness in patients.

Stanbury says that if breast cancer is detected through imaging before it's even clinically apparent, it's likely to be small and easier to treat.

"Smaller cancers don't require advanced therapies like chemotherapy or radiation therapy."

To sweeten the deal, local businesses Blooming Bouquet and En Memoire Flowers have donated gifts for those who participate in the event.

"Once it's done, you're going to be so proud of yourself and happy that you did it," said Stanbury.

The community's efforts pay off

Dubosq says it's "very rewarding to see this project come to life."

She says the tomosynthesis device cost about $300,000 and the Sensenbrenner Hospital Foundation and the community worked very hard to raise the money.

"We wanted to prevent patients needing to travel for this kind of service," said Dubosq.

She says breast cancer has impacted her family and many others in the community. "I think it touches most families I know."

Sensenbrenner Hospital hasn't had a mammogram walk-in event like this since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.