A woman living in Sudbury's the Donovan neighbourhood says she has been robbed five times in five years.

Two of the thefts happened in the last four days.

Sarah Craig Matt says that someone entered her home through an open ground-floor window as her family was sleeping upstairs.

The thief rifled through her purse and made off with a laptop and two phones.

"I know it's not just me. My neighbour had a bike stolen that was locked up on their balcony the other day. A friend of mine down the street had a barbecue stolen off their back deck. There's a lot of theft," she said.

In an email to CBC, Sudbury police stated that in June there were 10 break-ins in the Donovan, Flour Mill and Cambrian Heights area. Though, police say the number is only for homes and does not include exterior garages or vehicles.

Local businessman Mark Browning, who has been living in the area for 15 years, has a different perspective.

"I don't think it's anything particular to the neighbourhood," he said. "Bad stuff goes on everywhere."

Craig Matt's house abuts a wooded area, which she suspects is tied in with the thefts.

"You have a lot of foot traffic, a lot of places people are hiding, doing drugs in the bush," she said "I have three kids under seven and I have a teenager. It's unsafe."