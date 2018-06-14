Sudbury man convicted of child pornography breached conditions of probation, police say
Police in Sudbury say a man convicted a year ago in southern Ontario on child pornography charges has allegedly breached the conditions of his probation.
Man arrested Wednesday after he was found in the company of children without guardian
They say the man was arrested yesterday after being found in the company of children who were not accompanied by a guardian.
Investigators say the 44-year-old is charged with three counts related to his probation order.
He's been released from custody and is to appear in court on July 18.