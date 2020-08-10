A new space is now available in Sudbury for the film, television and photography industry.

Peter Mihaichuk is the founder of BRB Studio, located in the former Italian club — or Club Allergi — in Coniston.

He's originally from Sudbury, but was based in Toronto when he saw an ad for the building.

"I jokingly said I should start my own studio," he said. "About a month and a half later, it was still on the market. We seriously started talking about it and it just kind of snowballed from there."

He says the 10,000 square foot building contains a main studio that can be used to house a small set, host photography shoots or even be used for storage.

"When productions come to town and they have a set decoration department, they need to store the couches and things like that," he said. "That space could be flexible."

He adds there is also another smaller studio, mainly used for photography as well as office space.

The industry shut down this year due to the pandemic, but Mihaichuk says people are anxious to get back on set.

"Most of them are looking to move ahead by September," he said. "There's quite a few that are looking to come up north."

He says the space will help the overall film and television industry in Sudbury.

"Anytime you can add more space to the infrastructure, the better," he said. "The community response has been phenomenal. The people of Coniston have been completely welcoming."