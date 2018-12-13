Sudbury police are asking people to search their properties for a 25-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Braden Bodson-Gratton was last seen on Monday, Dec. 3 by a cab driver who dropped him off at his Elgin Street boarding house.

His mother, Diane Gratton, says he usually contacts his family frequently, and says no one has heard from him since that day.

Police say they want all community members to check their properties for Branden as he may have taken shelter.

He's described as being 5'10" tall, weighs about 155 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say they're not sure what he was wearing. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sudbury police.