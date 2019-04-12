A funeral for a missing Sudbury man who was later found dead will be held on Saturday.

The body of 25-year-old Branden Bodson-Gratton was found in Junction creek last month. He was initially reported missing in December.

According to his obituary, he is survived by several family members, including his mother, father, brother and aunts and uncles.

"Branden loved so many and was loved by so many more," his obituary says. "He had an energy that with even just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life."

The obituary goes on to say Bodson-Gratton "loved his bandanas and hoodies" and also loved to dress "as if he was in GQ magazine."

"He left us all and we will never be the same again," the obituary says.

"At this time, we must come together and laugh for Branden's sake."

A visitation will be held on Friday between 2 and 5 p.m. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Cooperative Funeral Home on Lasalle Boulevard.A celebration of life service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's on the Hill United Church on Lauzon Street.