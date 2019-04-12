Funeral to be held for Branden Bodson-Gratton
Bodson-Gratton went missing last December
A funeral for a missing Sudbury man who was later found dead will be held on Saturday.
The body of 25-year-old Branden Bodson-Gratton was found in Junction creek last month. He was initially reported missing in December.
According to his obituary, he is survived by several family members, including his mother, father, brother and aunts and uncles.
"Branden loved so many and was loved by so many more," his obituary says. "He had an energy that with even just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life."
The obituary goes on to say Bodson-Gratton "loved his bandanas and hoodies" and also loved to dress "as if he was in GQ magazine."
"He left us all and we will never be the same again," the obituary says.
"At this time, we must come together and laugh for Branden's sake."
A visitation will be held on Friday between 2 and 5 p.m. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Cooperative Funeral Home on Lasalle Boulevard.A celebration of life service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's on the Hill United Church on Lauzon Street.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.