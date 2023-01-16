Pedestrian, 59, killed in downtown Sudbury collision

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) says a 59-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Brady Street on Sunday night.

Police said a black Honda Civic collided with a pedestrian between the intersection of Brady and Minto Street near Golden Grain bakery.

An off-duty officer was the first person on the scene, GSPS said, and immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

Her name will not be released out of respect for her family's wishes, police said.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit are investigating.