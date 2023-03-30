Timmins, Ont. police arrest and charge man for his brother's murder

Timmins, Ont. police arrested a 59-year-old man on March 24 for the murder of his brother.

Police allege Edward James, 59, killed his brother Darrell James, 60, by stabbing him with a knife.

Darrell was reported missing on March 20. Police found his vehicle in a local retail parking lot, and said it was his brother, Edward, who reported he was missing.

Both men lived in the same home.

Timmins Police alleged Darrell moved his brother's car to the parking lot after killing him, and reported he was missing two days later.

They said he discarded his brother's body in an isolated area west of the city.

"This was a very comprehensive investigation," Timmins Police Insp. Darren Dinel told reporters during a press conference Thursday.

"A number of resources were leveraged to try and acquire the evidence that we needed to proceed with this investigation."

Dinel said he was not yet ready to share information about the motive.

"We are considering those avenues and covering off on every aspect to find out why this happened, what particularly motivated Edward James to commit this murder," he said.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Edward is scheduled for a court appearance on April 11, to answer to a first-degree murder charge.