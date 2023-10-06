Collège Boréal receives $1M boost to study growing food year-round

Collège Boréal is teaming up with several groups to work on a project about growing food year-round in the region, and has just received a big boost from one of Canada's most prominent families.

Last week, the Weston Family Foundation announced it was contributing $1 million to the school to help develop a new hydroponic approach to growing more food in northern Ontario.

Collège Boréal is the only college in Canada to receive this funding as part of its Homegrown Innovation Challenge.

In 2022, the foundation announced the launch of its $33-million incubator to spark creative solutions and encourage new ideas to boost the sustainable production of fruits and vegetables in Canada.

Sabine Bouchard, the manager of research and innovation at Collège Boréal, said the foundation approached two other groups – the Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN) in Sault Ste. Marie, AgriTech North in Dryden – as well as Truly Northern Farms in Sudbury.

"They are looking at how could we develop a system that would help address the the short season that we have for growing berries in Canada in northern Ontario," Bouchard said. " but more specifically looking at hydroponic systems, indoor growing, and greenhouse infrastructure."

The objective the group is tasked with is to find a way to extend or lengthen the growing season, with berries being the first test fruit.

"Our students are actually the ones who have been working on fabricating that growing rack and then testing it," Bouchard said. "It's a very multidisciplinary project. We have students from our welding and fabrication program collaborating with agriculture students to kind of build this."

Once the hydroponics and greenhouse infrastructure are built, the Weston donation will allow the group to test the gear in one of the country's most inhabitable climates –- the Arctic in winter.

Sabine Bouchard is the manager of research and innovation at Collège Boréal. (Radio-Canada / Andréanne Germain)

The project is expected to wrap up in October, 2024, at which time the stakeholders will determine if the results are positive, and if it can be scaled up to larger growing projects.

In a press release, RAIN director David Thompson said he was looking forward to being part of the project.

"RAIN is thrilled to join forces with our esteemed partners in pioneering an innovative, sustainable system for year-round berry production in Canada," Thompson said.

"Our role centres on accelerating the development and commercialization of these groundbreaking technologies, setting a new benchmark for environmentally responsible and economically viable agriculture."