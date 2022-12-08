The provincial government is taking action against so-called "medieval villages" being planned in the northern Ontario wilderness.

It has ordered the developers working in unincorporated townships to show they are following the rules by the end of the year.

More than a year after first hearing the concern about these off-grid communities popping up in the Temiskaming district, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing issued an information bulletin on Nov. 30.

It lays out existing laws and policies around planning, building, sewage disposal and water use that need to be followed in unorganized areas outside of municipal boundaries.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has released an information bulletin listing the rules and regulations already in place for any development in unincorporated townships of northern Ontario. (Erik White/CBC)

In a letter obtained by the CBC, the ministry further requests specific information from the Boreal Forest Medieval Village corporation that has developed four of these villages so far in the north and gives it under Dec. 30 to reply.

The letter states that previous requests for information from the province have received "limited response."

It asks for a description and inventory of the structures built on these properties, information about the number of composting toilets in use and the estimated daily sewage flows, evidence of permits for waste disposal, as well as plans for drinking water and emergency services, especially considering the "primitive" roads into these properties.

The ministry is also looking for information about the legal relationship between the people who buy shares in each village, entitling them to a half-acre of land, and the corporation that actually owns the undivided property.

Requests for comment from the Boreal Forest Medieval Villages corporation were not returned.

"There are laws and policies in place and that they need to be followed," said Russell Evans, the president of the Kenogami Watershed Ecological Alliance.

There has been a lot of opposition to a planned village on Lake Kenogami, including lawn signs and a partial road blockade to keep potential investors from looking at the waterfront property (Erik White/CBC )

The group was formed after a medieval village was planned for undeveloped waterfront property on Kenogami Lake, across from Evans's home.

He and some neighbours actually tried to purchase the property earlier this year, pooling together $650,000, about $25,000 more than what he says the village developers eventually bought it for.

Evans says since then there has been some "friction" around the lake, with private roads leading to the property at times being blocked so would-be investors couldn't go take a closer look.

He believes this ministry bulletin makes it clear that a multi-unit development would not be allowed on the waterfront property, but would still like to see the province issue a minister's zoning order to close any potential loopholes.

"We will keep lobbying because this is happening all over Ontario," said Evans.

"We will continue to make sure this never happens again."

Lois Perry, a councillor for Coleman Township and president of the Temiskaming Municipal Association, says she had a big smile when she heard the province was taking action, some 16 months after she first raised concerns.

"It started to get a little scary that they weren't listening. And lo and behold they were," she said.

"We will not drop it."

The gate to the Swan Lake community, where only a handful of the 160 investors have set up trailers and small homes so far. (Erik White/CBC )

Perry says she hopes that the dozens of people who were interested in moving to these wilderness communities will still be able to come to the north.

"The north is always open to new development and more people, however it has to be done the proper way," she said.

"You know, the north isn't a playground that is open to everyone to just come up and abuse the resources."

Tanner Demers and his partner bought seven shares in a village calling itself Swan Lake, on an old clear cut, not too far off Highway 11.

They moved from southern Ontario to Kirkland Lake a few years ago so they could start planning their dream home on the bush land they purchased for about $19,000.

Tanner Demers, 27, bought seven shares of the Swan Lake village near Kirkland Lake for $19,000 and still hopes to build a family home in the off-grid community. (Tanner Demers)

"Ideally if the project pans out the way it was supposed to pan out, I love would to be able to raise a family up here. I would love to be able to do it in the bush. I mean, I don't know if that's going to be possible," said the 27-year-old.

"If this project pans out this will be best investment I've ever made. If it doesn't pan out, sure I lose some money. The loss isn't that huge if we can't build residential homes there. I'm still going to go in and enjoy the property."

Demers says he hopes Swan Lake can be saved if he and his would-be neighbours plan it out properly.

"I don't think anybody that's invested into the project is trying to dodge that. If we have to move forward with proper planning, we're happy to do that," he said.

"So far I haven't been told that what we're doing is illegal, just that we have to provide information about how our project is running."

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof says he doesn't fault the province for the slow response to the developments in unorganized townships, but does wonder how the rules will be enforced. (John Vanthof)

John Vanthof, the member of provincial parliament for Timiskaming-Cochrane, said unincorporated areas in general have been "flying under the radar" of Queen's Park for decades.

"I think it took everyone by surprise when the village concept reared its head, it took a while for the government to react," said the veteran New Democrat MPP.

"I don't fault the government for taking so long. I wish they would have acted sooner. But it's something we've never had to deal with before."

Vanthof does wonder how the province intends to enforce the rules spelled out in the bulletin in these somewhat remote unincorporated areas. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs did not answer that or other questions asked by CBC.

"We have to make sure that we don't hurt people who live in unorganized who are actually trying to live by the law of the land in an attempt to stop those who aren't," he said.

"That's the quandary we are all facing."