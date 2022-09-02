They're on the same side of the debate over building new communities in the northern Ontario wilderness, but Kirkland Lake town council had some harsh words for a citizens lobby group Tuesday night.

There are several so-called "medieval villages" being planned in unincorporated townships in the Temiskaming area, raising concerns about the impact on the environment and local services.

One of the hotspots is Kenogami Lake, just outside of the town limits of Kirkland Lake, where one of these villages is being planned for a stretch of undeveloped shoreline.

Some of the dozens of people who already live full-time in the unincorporated area have formed the Kengoami Watershed Ecological Alliance to fight the development.

They came to Kirkland Lake council in February, wanting the town to write a letter calling on the Ontario government to take action, but council declined, saying they already had assurances the province was planning to inspect these villages sometime in the spring.

On Tuesday night, council was asked to write a different letter, commending the work of the alliance on this issue.

But several Kirkland Lake councillors, including Casey Owens, took offence at the "pushiness" of the group and a newspaper article where they claimed the town was not "adding their voice" to the fight.

"That's an outright lie. And it pisses me off," said Owens.

"To say that we do not support them is a lie. An outright lie. And it's frustrating for us that pay full taxes and have the benefit of municipal representation. These individuals choose to live outside of municipal boundaries. They're in unincorporated areas... they need to deal with the province, they are the ones that can solve this issue."

Kirkland Lake town council voted 4 to 3 not to commend the work of a citizens group in Kenogami, which is just outside of municipal boundaries in an unincorporated township. (Erik White/CBC)

Councillor Rick Owen also said he felt "insulted" by the Kenogami group, adding that his interpretation of the provincial regulations is that no one should be living permanently in unincorporated townships.

"Maybe we should attack those people too," he said.

Pat Kiely, a Kirkland Lake councillor and former mayor, said he understood why the group was frustrated with the Ontario government that moves at a "snail's pace."

"We support the same concerns that they have and that's good enough for me," he said.

Town councillor Lad Shaba said it's important to recognize northerners who get involved and try to improve life in the region.

"Things would not get moved along in the north without ordinary people just saying they've had enough," he said.

"If we give them a letter of support today or not, that's not going to stop this group. I just wanted to make sure that we're not on the wrong side of history."

In the end, the proposal to write the letter was defeated by a narrow vote of 4 to 3.