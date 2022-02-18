There are plans to carve new communities out of the northern Ontario wilderness.

Groups of individual investors purchased three parcels of bushland in the Temiskaming area and are planning to build villages that hundreds of people could one day call home.

But existing cities and towns are not rolling out the welcome mat, worried that these communities in unincorporated areas will harm the environment and stretch local services.

Temiskaming's municipalities want the provincial government to put a stop to it, but the would-be villagers say they're following all the rules and working closely with the province as they plan their new homes.

"Swan Lake, Ontario. That is the official name that we chose," said Charles Sule, a Toronto man who built one of the first houses on a 437-acre property northeast of Kirkland Lake.

He is one of the 190 people who paid a company called Boreal Forest Medieval Villages that originally bought the former clear cut in Lee Township on the shores of Swan Lake.

That $2,000 plus an annual fee entitles Sule to a half-acre site, where he has built a small house he and his wife plan to move to in the spring.

The 55-year-old, who is couch surfing right now after getting rid of his Toronto apartment, says he was drawn to the "adventure" of starting a simpler life in the wilderness.

"And I liked the community idea that we are going to build a small, close-knit group of people," Sule said.

"We are all strangers to each other and have nothing in common except what's coincidental."

Another potential resident, Lauren Rivard of Hamilton, says she thought this "medieval villages" thing looked "creepy" and at first thought her husband was "nuts" to invest in real estate in the northern Ontario bush.

But now she hopes to live in Swan Lake one day, but until then is planning to spend summers camping there.

Some of the members of these village associations have put up cabins or moved in trailers, while others have built roads into the remote Temiskaming properties. (Facebook)

"I've been up twice and it was probably the best moments of my life," said Rivard.

Like many others looking north in recent years, she says she was motivated by the housing crisis in southern Ontario.

"I have three kids and I will never be able to own a home," Rivard said.

"And I mean for the price we paid, you can't get better than that."

Rivard sat on the board for Swan Lake and was involved in plans for the new community, which currently has no electricity, sewer, water or other services.

She says they are envisioning an eco-friendly community, where residents grow their own food, use sustainable power sources like solar panels and deal with their waste with composting toilets.

Some people investing in the medieval villages plan to use the property for camping or maybe building a cottage, but others hope to live there full-time and build a self-sustaining eco-friendly community. (Lauren Rivard)

There are similar plans at two other properties that Boreal Forest Medieval Villages, which declined an interview, have now handed off to the investors.

The first was a 196-acre parcel north of Kirkland Lake first purchased in 2017 and the second is a community calling itself "Longview" sitting on 185 acres on Long Lake, not far from the 600 people in the town of Charlton, about 50 km northwest of New Liskeard.

Long Lake is where Charlton draws its drinking water from, which has drawn concern about a new village of several hundred people living on its shores without municipal sewer systems or septic tanks.

It is on a long list of concerns from the existing cities and towns of Temiskaming, who are asking the province to step in and put a stop to these developments.

Danny Whalen, the president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, says while the north welcomes newcomers, these new villages will be harmful for the region and its environment. (Erik White/CBC)

"They seem to think that this unincorporated area is virgin, unmapped land, but it's not," said Danny Whalen, a Temiskaming Shores city councillor and president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.

He's worried that sewage from these villages will pollute local waters and while not paying property taxes, these newcomers will stretch services like fire protection, landfills and health care.

Whalen says northern municipalities have been "banging their heads for years" trying to get the province to sell them Crown land to build more homes and expand their own communities.

He says cities and towns have also been concerned about the growing number of people moving to unincorporated areas like Goulais River near Sault Ste. Marie and Kenogami near Kirkland Lake that are blossoming just outside of municipal limits.

But Whalen and other leaders see the planning of entire communities that could be home to hundreds of people as a real risk to northern Ontario.

"The strain that it's going to put on the municipalities that are surrounding these communities is just horrendous," said Lois Perry, a councillor with Coleman Township and chair of the Temiskaming Municipal Association.

"We just need some regulations in place. We want assessments to be done. The same kind of things we need to do in an organized townships ... especially on a scale like this."

"In an organized municipality, it takes years to develop waterfront property and here they've just plunked themselves down there and they're at it."

Would-be villagers say they are working closely with the provincial government and have followed all the rules for planning their communities and building new roads and infrastructure into the wilderness properties. (Facebook )

Perry asked the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in December to issue a zoning order stopping these projects until they can be further studied.

She says she hasn't heard back, but "we're northerners and we don't give up easy."

The villagers of Swan Lake say they are working closely with the province and have followed all the rules in building roads into their property and planning their community.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing provided no information to CBC about these villages, but the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Parks confirmed that the province is aware of these developments and the two ministries are "working collaboratively" on a government response.

The village on the shores of Long Lake is calling itself Longview, but the nearby town of Charlton is worried that the development could pollute their drinking water. (Facebook)

Sule, who has studied environmental science, rejects the suggestion that the new community of Swan Lake will be harmful for the planet since those planning to move there are "of a green mind."

"I can't imagine we're going to make more of an impact living there on that small area as opposed to what we would do if we were all living in an asphalt city and relying on city services," he said.

Despite the cool reception from locals, Rivard remains hopeful that their community will one day become a dot on the map of northern Ontario.

"We can understand that some people don't want us there. Which is understandable if you don't know us. I think a lot of people see a commune-type thing and don't really understand it," she said.

"I wish there could be a bit more faith in us. We're all people who love the area and want to see everyone there happy."

"Someone else could have bought it and put a giant resort there."