Writing and travelling have always been a part of Bonnie Kogos' life so it's no surprise her recent novel is about an adventure away from home.

Bonnie Kogos, who lives in New York but is based on Manitoulin Island in the summer, has recently published her latest book called The Boat that Brings You Home.

She says she's been working on the book for 15 years.

"First, I lived part of it," she said. "When I was 30 I lived on a 40-foot sailboat in the Caribbean and sailed to 26 islands."

Kogos used to work as a travel agent and still writes a column for The Sudbury Star, something she's been doing for the past 27 years.

The book is a sailing adventure that takes place in the Caribbean. Three couples set sail on three different yachts before "shocking incidents" take place and the couples are forced to "use their ingenuity and strength to defend themselves."

Kogos says it's loosely based on a younger version of herself and an older version of herself who meet each other.

Kogos will be signing copies of the book on Saturday and Sunday at the Chapters in Sudbury between 12 and 3 p.m.

She will host a book party at the Kagawong Park Centre on Aug. 18.