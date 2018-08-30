The city of Greater Sudbury is piloting a project using flexible bollards — bendable posts set up on streets to identify pedestrian crossovers.

They are currently being installed at five locations around the city.

Marisa Talarico, the city's active transportation coordinator, told CBC News that bollards are meant to alert drivers that pedestrians could be crossing nearby.

"If there's something different in the road— for example this bollard right in the middle of the road— it forces you to pay attention and to realize there is something different here….I do need to stop for pedestrians."

Marisa Talarico, Sudbury's active transportation coordinator says investing in more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure draws in younger, long-term residents. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

The posts are flexible so they won't be damaged by vehicles that clip them.

"While we don't recommend that you hit [bollards] with your vehicle, if someone does accidentally hit it...it would just fold over and pop back up,"Talarico said.

"They have been designed to consider that."