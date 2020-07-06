The Porcupine Health Unit says a boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the City of Timmins.

The health unit says the advisory affects those in Porcupine, South Porcupine, Schumacher, those in the area east of Highway 655 along Algonquin Boulevard, Vipond Road and Gold Mine Road.

Impacted residents should boil their water for at least one minute before using, or they should drink bottled water.

The health unit says tap water can still be used for doing laundry, taking showers, shaving, and flushing toilets.