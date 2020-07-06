Parts of Timmins under a boil water advisory
The Porcupine Health Unit says a boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the City of Timmins.
Residents advised to boil water for 1 minute before using
The Porcupine Health Unit says a boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the City of Timmins.
The health unit says the advisory affects those in Porcupine, South Porcupine, Schumacher, those in the area east of Highway 655 along Algonquin Boulevard, Vipond Road and Gold Mine Road.
Impacted residents should boil their water for at least one minute before using, or they should drink bottled water.
The health unit says tap water can still be used for doing laundry, taking showers, shaving, and flushing toilets.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.