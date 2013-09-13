Investigation underway after body found in Junction Creek
Sudbury police say they are investigating after a deceased body was found in Junction Creek.
Police were called on Thursday from a community member
Just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, police got a call from a community member who saw a body in the creek off Riverside Drive.
Police say the identity and gender of the person cannot be confirmed, as the body was completely submerged in water.
The coroner and police are both investigating.
