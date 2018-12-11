Family members have reported on Facebook that the body found in Junction Creek Thursday is missing Sudbury man Branden Bodson-Gratton.

Bodson-Gratton went missing Dec. 3 from downtown Sudbury.

Greater Sudbury Police reported on Thursday that a body had been found in the water near Riverside Drive.

Police say they won't be releasing the identity until after the post mortem, which is scheduled for Monday.

However, several relatives of the 25-year old Bodson-Gratton posted on Facebook that they have identified the body.