A candidate running for city councillor in Greater Sudbury says more than two dozen of his lawn signs have gone missing.

Bob Johnston told CBC News that about 30 of his election campaign signs were taken from various locations in the ward. Johnston also said says he's heard a few other candidates have experienced the same problem.

But the Ward 1 hopeful doesn't want to use the word "stolen" because of its accusatory nature.

"I believe there were three or four other candidates who had their signs— and I really don't want to say stolen because I don't like that word," Johnston said.

"You know that's basically accusing somebody. I like the word 'taken,'" Johnston said.

"So there was about three or four other candidates who had their signs taken, and they were found in Garson. In a little park."

Other candidates vying for the position of Ward 1 councillor are incumbent Mark Signoretti, Justin Pappano and Gordon Harris.

Ward 1 stretches from the west side of Regent Street, including the neighbourhoods of Gatchell, the West End, and Moonglow.

Johnston said he did not report the incident, but Sudbury Police confirmed that one person did report another incident on August 15, when six signs were allegedly stolen. Police did not say which candidate the signs belonged to.

Responsibility rests with candidate, or property owner

Kaitlynn Dunn with the Greater Sudbury Police Services said that if signs are stolen from a public property, the responsibility on reporting the theft rests on the candidate. Anything stolen from a private property would be the responsibility of the property owner.

Johnston — who is an amputee — said it's difficult for him to get around to replace the missing signs, but he's not upset about the situation.

"It's just discouraging because I did have a lower leg amputation in 2013," Johnston said. "Nobody would ever know that because it does not slow me down. Walking on a prosthesis and redoing that route again is not right up my alley, but I will do it if I have to."