One man is dead after a boating collision on Lake Wanapitei, early Sunday morning.

Sudbury Police say a single vehicle hit a land mass, and it was dark at the time.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision that happened in the area of East Bay Road in Skead.

The man involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name at this time.

Greater Sudbury Police Traffic Management and Marine Unit and OPP Marine Reconstructionist are conducting an investigation. At this time the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.