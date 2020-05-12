The City of Greater Sudbury says effective Wednesday, municipal boat launches will reopen to the public.

The city closed the launches on April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After monitoring this ever-evolving situation, consulting with our partners at public health and aligning with recent announcements by the province, we have decided the time is right," Mayor Brian Bigger said.

"While this is a positive first step, we're not out of the woods yet and it's important that people continue to make smart decisions and practice physical distancing."

The city says it will monitor the use of the launches and signs will be put up to remind people to practice proper physical distancing.

"Where there are concerns that people are not practicing physical distancing, or where the number of users creates a situation where it is not manageable, the city will perform further review and implement changes as necessary."

The city says while boat launches are reopening, the public is reminded that parks amenities, playgrounds and other outdoor recreational amenities remain closed.

Landfills in Greater Sudbury remain closed. The city says information on the reopening of landfills will be released in the next few days.