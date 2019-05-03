The board that investigates complaints about politicians who misuse taxpayers' money has cleared the MP from Timmins-James Bay.

The Board of Internal Economy, which investigates cases where politicians use public funds for fundraising and signing up members, says Charlie Angus didn't break any rules on the website that is paid for by his riding association.

The complaint was filed by Sault Liberal MP Terry Sheehan.

Angus says he knew he wasn't breaking the rules.

"I pay pretty close attention to them. I think it's a lot of common sense," Angus said.

"What wasn't common sense for me was to be accused of misusing resources when I didn't use house resources for my website and I'm pretty proud of my website."

Angus says he's satisfied with the ruling.

"I take my work very seriously," he said.

"I don't ever want to have out there the image that I'm misusing the funds of the House or any taxpayers' money. To be vindicated so clearly and to have someone from another party to say this was politically motivated was certainly reassuring for the work that we do."

Angus is referring to comments made by Conservative MP Mark Strahl, during the meeting.

Strahl says Sheehan shouldn't have made the complaint publicly, especially with an election on the horizon.

"We want to make sure the rules are followed for everyone, not that we are now using this to score political points," he said.

Liberal Government Whip Mark Holland, who is on the board, says that social media is complicating the issue. Holland says the increasing use of Facebook and Instagram may necessitate new rules.

"Right now, it's the wild west on that," he said.

"I don't think that people have realized the extent to which that's the case."

The board cleared Angus, but it says it has found 74 cases where politicians broke the rules about using taxpayers' dollars in the past year.