Katherine E. Fera loves the Toronto Blue Jays . . . so much so that she sings the Canadian and American national anthems at the Rogers Centre in Toronto when the baseball team is playing a home game.

Fera grew up in Greater Sudbury. She studied vocal music at Sudbury Secondary, a performing arts magnet school. Then she enrolled in the radio and TV broadcasting program at Ryerson University in Toronto. After graduation, she stayed in Toronto to start her career in communications.

Her "side gig" as an anthem singer started in July 2010 when a friend of hers suggested she sing the anthems at a Blue Jays game. Her friend is the technical producer at the Rogers Centre and his wife is a marketing executive for the Jays who books the anthem singers.

Fera said she was "freaked out" the first time she sang O Canada and The Star Spangled Banner in the Rogers Centre.

"It's definitely the biggest crowd I've ever performed in front of and you're all by yourself," she added. "But I think I was more excited. It was such a rush! It was so much fun! And they just kept booking me!"

Fera has been booked every summer since 2010 and sings the anthems between six and eight times a season.

She has a very down-to-earth philosophy about singing in front of the crowds at the Rogers Centre.

"I'm not a celebrity. Nobody came to see me sing the anthem. You sing in a key everyone can join in. And then you get off the field," she said.

Fera recalled that one of her favourite gigs was to have been the anthem singer for the last season of the Toronto Furies professional women's ice hockey team. Fera sang at every one of their home games with one exception when Jim Cuddy from Blue Rodeo did the honours. Fera said she agreed to be the Furies' anthem singer because "she was just so proud to be part of this little team that was trying to make a go of it. And it's bittersweet now because the Canadian Women's Hockey League has folded."

Jim Cuddy covers Katherine Fera's anthem duties at a Toronto Furies game. (Submitted by Bernie Crawford)

Anthem singing at the Blue Jays games is essentially a volunteer job for Fera. She described her husband as the "most fanatic Blue Jays baseball fan in the world" and joked that he married her for the game tickets she gets for singing the anthems.

Fera said she's always on time, always prepared, and has never made a mistake singing the anthems.

Fera added that her most memorable anthem was when she was asked to sing at a pre-game celebration for Roberto Alomar's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. She was so honoured that she cancelled her vacation to sing before the sold-out crowd of 46,000. Fera described that as the biggest rush she's ever had in her life.