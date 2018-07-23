Relatives back in the former Yugoslavia are constantly on the mind of Milajna Besevic, 93.

She thinks of them especially when picking wild blueberries around Greater Sudbury.

Besevic is a Serb who came to Canada 56 years ago, and has been picking berries for 47 of those years.

The money she earns goes back to family members – her way of helping them along. She also collects bottles and cans during the winter to save money as well.

Milajna Besevic, 93, has been picking Sudbury's wild blueberries since she arrived from Serbia 50 years ago. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

"Dear, poor people," Besevic said. "They never get nothing. So I try. I never do this stuff for myself."

"Sometimes I send them $500, sometimes $300, it depends," she said. "But from my pension, I can't send them a penny."

Besevic has been out of commission for a couple of years due to an injury sustained after slipping on ice, but she wants to get picking berries again this summer.

"[Picking blueberries] is my hobby," she said. "I don't want to stay all summer in the house. 56, 57 years in the same house, the same street."

She's hoping to enlist someone to help her get to the best picking spots in the area.

"But I need somebody to go with me," Besevic said. "I don't want to go alone. I need a driver. And I know the area. Some people are scared to get lost, but I know so many places to pick blueberries."

Oddly, Besevic herself isn't a fan of blueberries, which she said stems from a mildly traumatic event in her past.

"Since I came from the old country, my husband bought four quarts of blueberries from somebody in the street," Besevic said. "Stupid me. I didn't stop. I ate almost four quarts of blueberries."

"Around 11 p.m. I got so sick in my stomach…I said, 'Mom, I'm so sick. I have to go to the hospital.' My husband got up, called the ambulance to take me to the General Hospital."

In 32 years, Besevic said, she hasn't so much as tasted a single, tiny blueberry.

"I'm scared," she said. "Even if my friends are making pie, I'll say, 'I can't, I'm scared to try it."

"It's not easy," she said. "But God, he's still keeping me around."