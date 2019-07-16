Sudbury police reminding blueberry pickers to stay safe on trails after McCrea Heights search
3 women rescued off shore of Whitson Lake
People in Sudbury know how to help out lost blueberry pickers.
And now police are reminding would-be pickers to stay safe when venturing into the bush.
Their reminder comes after three women got lost in a wooded area behind MacRae Heights Sunday afternoon.
One woman, who became separated from her blueberry picking partners, made it to the shore of Whitson Lake where she called police. A passing boater saw her in distress, picked her up and drove her back to the area where she began her excursion, police said in a news release.
Once on shore, another passer-by picked her up and drove her back to where her vehicle was parked.
Officers arrived a short time later and began their search for the other two women. But just as they began their search, were informed that the same boater and the other community member already found them and were taking them to the end of MacRae Heights Drive.
The three women were reunited, assessed by paramedics and found to be in good health, police said.
Police have a few tips for people heading out into the woods.
- Always tell someone where you are going and include the date, time of departure, the number of people in your party, direction of travel and estimated time of return.
- Always have a GPS and/or communications device. Ensure that they are in good working order and that you know how to use them. Also, ensure that all communications devices are fully charged and that you have a means of recharging the batteries.
- Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the terrain and weather conditions you expect to encounter.
- Have a first aid kit on hand. If you require prescription medication, carry at least a week's supply in case you get lost.
- Pack water and snacks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.