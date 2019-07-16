People in Sudbury know how to help out lost blueberry pickers.

And now police are reminding would-be pickers to stay safe when venturing into the bush.

Their reminder comes after three women got lost in a wooded area behind MacRae Heights Sunday afternoon.

One woman, who became separated from her blueberry picking partners, made it to the shore of Whitson Lake where she called police. A passing boater saw her in distress, picked her up and drove her back to the area where she began her excursion, police said in a news release.

Once on shore, another passer-by picked her up and drove her back to where her vehicle was parked.

Officers arrived a short time later and began their search for the other two women. But just as they began their search, were informed that the same boater and the other community member already found them and were taking them to the end of MacRae Heights Drive.

The three women were reunited, assessed by paramedics and found to be in good health, police said.

Police have a few tips for people heading out into the woods.