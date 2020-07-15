Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks are investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom on Ramsey Lake.

The affected area includes the Amphitheatre, Maintenance and New beach.

Water testing samples are being done to confirm the presence of blue-green algae.

The health unit says as a precaution, signs have been posted to tell the public to avoid swimming, drinking the water and allowing pets in it if the algal bloom is there. If no bloom is present, regular activities can happen.

It says blooms can also appear on other parts of the lake and because they're not anchored, they can move from one location to another.

The health unit says the blooms can produce toxins that can irritate your skin and if ingested, cause diarrhea and vomiting. If someone ingests high levels of the toxin, they could damage their liver and nervous system.