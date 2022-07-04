Possible blue-green algae bloom on Ramsey Lake, Sudbury health unit says

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake in Sudbury.

The health unit said in a news release it has posted signs advising people to avoid swimming in the water, or drinking it. Pets should also avoid the water.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is testing water samples to confirm the presence of blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae looks like pea soup and has a foul odour, the health unit said.

"The algae toxins can irritate a person's skin and, if ingested, cause diarrhea and vomiting. If a person ingests high levels of toxin, they could suffer liver and nervous system damage," the news release said.

The wind can move blooms around a lake because they aren't anchored. People who live near lakes and rivers should look for blooms in their area, the health unit said.