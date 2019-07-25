Public Health Sudbury & Districts says tests are being done after a possible blue-green algal bloom was found at Moonlight beach on Ramsey Lake.

Water samples are currently being done by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to confirm the presence of blue-green algae.

The health unit says as a precaution, it has posted signs at the beach asking the public to avoid swimming, drinking the water and allowing pets in the water if the algal bloom is visible.

"If no bloom is present, water can be used for regular recreational activities," the health unit stated.

"Blue-green algal blooms could also appear in other parts of affected lakes. Because blooms are not anchored, they can move from one location to another through wind and water action. New blooms can also form."

The health unit says the blooms have an "unsightly pea soup appearance," smell foul and can produce toxins.

The blooms can irritate a person's skin and if ingested, cause diarrhea and vomiting.