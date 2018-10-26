Kakakiwaganda Lake, south of Sudbury near Burwash, has tested positive for blue-green algae.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says samples taken by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on October 24 have tested positive for the bacteria.

The health unit says the blooms can appear in other parts of the lake due to wind and water action. Residents are asked to looks out for blooms in their area.

The blooms, which can produce toxins, have an unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell.

The health unit says the highest concentrations of toxins are found in blooms and scum along the shore line. It is advising residents to avoid using or drinking water from the lake where blooms or present.

Kakakiwaganda Lake is the eighth waterway confirmed to have blue-green algae in the Sudbury and district area since July.