Blue-green algae detected on Clearwater Lake

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has advised the Sudbury health unit that water samples taken last week from Clearwater Lake in Lively, tested positive for blue-green algae.

Blue-green algal blooms have an "unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell," the ministry said.

The highest concentrations can produce toxins, and are usually found in blooms and scum on the shoreline.

The toxins can irritate a person's skin, and if ingested, can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts advises people using lakes and rivers to be on the lookout for algal blooms. If you see a bloom near your property or water intake line: