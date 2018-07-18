Blue-green algae detected on Clearwater Lake
Watch out for blooms and scum along the shore, says Ministry
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has advised the Sudbury health unit that water samples taken last week from Clearwater Lake in Lively, tested positive for blue-green algae.
Blue-green algal blooms have an "unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell," the ministry said.
The highest concentrations can produce toxins, and are usually found in blooms and scum on the shoreline.
The toxins can irritate a person's skin, and if ingested, can cause diarrhea and vomiting.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts advises people using lakes and rivers to be on the lookout for algal blooms. If you see a bloom near your property or water intake line:
Avoid using the water for drinking, bathing, or showering, and do not allow children, pets, or livestock to drink or swim in the bloom.
Be aware that shallow drinking water intake pipes can pump in blue-green algae.
Do not boil the water or treat it with a disinfectant, like bleach, because it breaks open the algae cells, which releases more toxins into the water.
Do not rely on water jug filtration systems as they may not protect against the toxins.
Avoid cooking with the water because food may absorb toxins from the water during cooking.
Follow the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change Guide to Eating Ontario Fish (Ontario.ca). Exercise caution with respect to eating fish caught in water where blue-green algal blooms occur. Residents should not eat the liver, kidneys, and other organs of fish.