Several lakes in the Sudbury and North Bay areas are reported to have blue-green algal blooms.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says test results show blue-green algae is present at the Amphitheater Beach at Bell Park in Sudbury. Earlier this week, the health unit confirmed water samples from Moonlight Beach, also on Ramsey, found blue-green algae present.

Samples taken earlier this week from Lake Nepahwin and the West Arm of Lake Nipissing also tested positive.

In the North Bay area, the health unit in that area says blue-green algae has been found this week in Rankin Lake, Pickerel lake, Three Mile Lake as well as Lake Nosbonsing.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the blooms have an "unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell and can produce toxins."

"Residents should avoid using or drinking water from areas where blooms are present."

If you see a bloom near your property or water intake line, the health unit has the following suggestions: