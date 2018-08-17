Blue-green algae reported in northeastern Ontario lakes
Lakes include Ramsey, Nepahwin and Nipissing
Several lakes in the Sudbury and North Bay areas are reported to have blue-green algal blooms.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts says test results show blue-green algae is present at the Amphitheater Beach at Bell Park in Sudbury. Earlier this week, the health unit confirmed water samples from Moonlight Beach, also on Ramsey, found blue-green algae present.
Samples taken earlier this week from Lake Nepahwin and the West Arm of Lake Nipissing also tested positive.
In the North Bay area, the health unit in that area says blue-green algae has been found this week in Rankin Lake, Pickerel lake, Three Mile Lake as well as Lake Nosbonsing.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the blooms have an "unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell and can produce toxins."
"Residents should avoid using or drinking water from areas where blooms are present."
If you see a bloom near your property or water intake line, the health unit has the following suggestions:
- Avoid using the water for drinking, bathing, or showering, and do not allow children, pets, or livestock to drink or swim in the bloom.
- Be aware that shallow drinking water intake pipes can pump in blue-green algae.
- Do not boil the water or treat it with a disinfectant, like bleach, because it breaks open the algae cells, which releases more toxins into the water.
- Do not rely on water jug filtration systems as they may not protect against the toxins.
- Avoid cooking with the water because food may absorb toxins from the water during cooking.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.