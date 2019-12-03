Jennifer Grooms has been the executive director of Inner City Home of Sudbury for only a year and describes the past 12 months as "crazy. Absolutely crazy."

Grooms said that during the week of Dec.16 her organization was helping about 40 families a day.

Because it's so close to Christmas and because many people have been very generous, Grooms says they've been able to give away some turkeys and hams with all the trimmings such as fresh fruit and vegetables, thanks to the Food Bank.

"We're also trying to give them little extras, like stockings," said Grooms. "We received over 200 stockings, which was fabulous."

Each stocking was filled with mitts and socks and snacks and hygiene products for children and adults.

"We're here to serve," said Grooms. "We like to make our folks feel like they're part of the community," she said.

"In the morning, when we offer fellowship, I'm able to sit down and have a coffee with some of our folks who are just looking to tell their story and feel safe, so the work never stops."

Bill Hickey has worked at the Blue Door Soup Kitchen in Sudbury for 10 years.

He says more people are coming to the soup kitchen and they're getting younger.



He adds that the kitchen serves a hot lunch to between 150 and 180 people a day.

"They're people like you and I, having hard times," said Hickey.

He adds that being able to provide a meal for someone is a simple thing but it's a big thing.

Hickey explains that a large quantity of the food used to prepare meals at the Blue Door Soup Kitchen comes from the Sudbury Food Bank.

Dan Xilon is executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank. He says for every dollar the Food Bank spends on food, it gets $6 in food value. It used to be $8. (Sandy Siren/CBC)

Dan Xilon is executive director of the food bank, which distributes food to 44 member agencies throughout Sudbury and region.

He describes his organization as very resilient. "We will always do the best with what we get and we appreciate everything we get. Everything makes a difference and we will strive to meet the need to the best of our ability," he added.



