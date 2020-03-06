Lynn Miles is back in the Nickel City this weekend, and eager to play to a Sudbury crowd.

She will be performing at the Bloom 2 Festival in Sudbury.

It is a mini festival put on by the organizers of Northern Lights Festival Boréal.

Miles is now recording her fifteenth album. She says she's never without songs to choose from. She's written about 900 songs.

"I always have songs lying around waiting to be recorded and part of that process for me is recording them, that I finally, get them to kind of leave the house and go out into the world so I can stop thinking about them. They keep me up at night."

Miles says she's looking forward to performing to a Sudbury audience. She's performed at Northern Lights Festival Boréal a few times. On stage with her will be guitarist Keith Glass from the band Prairie Oyster. Miles says he's a great musician and they've been playing together for 20 years.

"We don't have to speak anymore, we just have to look at each other and we just know what we are going to play and that is so freeing and fun."

Miles says her songs are about the human condition and hopes that when she performs the audience will laugh and will cry along with her.

She will be performing Saturday night at the Sudbury Theatre Centre at 8 p.m.