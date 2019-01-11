Organizers behind a brand new music festival in Sudbury have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise what they're calling seed money.

Last fall, the team behind Northern Lights Festival Boreal announced a new spring event called Bloom 2019.

The music festival will be held March 8-10 in several Sudbury venues.

Izzy Ahrbeck, with Northern Lights Festival, says they want to raise $3,500 over the next month to get started on plans for Bloom.

Ahrbeck isn't sure if they'll need to continue fundraising in future years.

"We're expecting Bloom to continue and be really established in the community, but as far as funding goes and having another crowdfunding campaign for next year we're unsure," she said.

"It's just because it's our pilot project and it's our first year, which is why we decided to do it this year."

Ahrbeck points out that Northern Lights Festival Boreal is a non-profit organization.

"We have the tickets that we're selling and we will make money off of that," she said.

"We are also looking for sponsors from different local businesses and then another revenue stream would be having just a couple thousand dollars from the crowd funding."

She says they need seed money to make sure artists are confirmed and work out the logistics of the new event.