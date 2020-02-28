Multiculturalism and diversity are at the root of Bloom 2, says its artistic director, Max Merrifield.

Bloom 2 is the second edition of Northern Lights Festival Boréal's newest festival. It's taking place Mar. 6 and 7 at a variety of downtown Sudbury venues.

The programming features a mix of world music, electronic, folk, rock, hip-hop and pop music with many artists having roots in different parts of the world.

One artist that Merrifield is excited to bring to Bloom 2 is Terra Lightfoot.

"Her music's great," said Merrifield. "It's got a little blues in it but it's not really blues, it's got a little pop in it but it's not really pop . . . CBC Music called her a Canadian songwriting legend in the making."

Terra Lightfoot plays March 6 at the Grand Nightclub.

A Tribe Called Red is headlining at the Grand March 6.

"They combine EDM [electronic dance music] and hard dance beats and bass music with traditional powwow singing and drumming," said Merrifield. "They've sort of led the way for this Indigenous music renaissance across Turtle Island," he added.

Polaris Prize winner, Lido Pimienta, also performs March 6. "She sings a lot about war, politics, gender, about her experience as a Colombian Canadian," said Merrifield.

Lynn Miles will be on the Sudbury Theatre Centre stage Saturday. "I believe she has 15 albums to her credit. She's won Junos. She really is a Canadian songwriting legend writing all types of songs," said Merrifield.

Other scheduled performers include Clairmont the Second, Edouard Landry and Lisa Marie Naponse.

Surprise 'pop-up' shows are also planned.

Information about the schedule, tickets and the artists is available on the Bloom 2 website.

Festival-goers are encouraged to get the 'BLOOM 2' mobile app to stay updated and connected.