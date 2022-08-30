The chief of Constance Lake First Nation says a new case of blastomycosis is causing increased tensions for residents of the remote northern community.

Health officials in Constance Lake – a community approximately 40 kilometers west of Hearst, Ont. – are reporting one new case of blastomycosis in an individual, although it is currently unknown if this represents a new exposure to the fungus.

The fungus is found in soil and rotting wood, and if disturbed, spores could spread through the air. Without treatment, Health Canada estimated mortality rates at 42 per cent. With appropriate treatment, that rate falls to between 0 and 2 per cent.

In January, 2021, Constance Lake declared a state of emergency after 11 cases were identified in the span of one week.

Since blastomycosis was first reported in the community, 45 cases have been logged, along with five deaths.

Chief Ramona Sutherland said the person who tested positive is currently at home and "doing well" and does not need to be hospitalized.

She added there's no indication that this is a new exposure – incubation periods could range from three months to a full year – but the individual will fill out a questionnaire as health teams try to determine when and where the exposure may have occurred.

Still, health teams in the community are remaining vigilant, Sutherland said.

"I am not confident we're over the danger," Sutherland said. "Because this is a unique situation where five people have passed away. And we have 45 blasto cases in our community."

"That is unheard of in North America."

Sutherland said she's encouraging people to get tested – and possibly treated – if they have symptoms.

Blastomycosis is a fungal infection of the lungs, producing the same symptoms as pneumonia. (Merckmanuals.com)

"We don't know where blasto is, but what we do know is that early detection means early treatment," Sutherland said.

That includes monitoring community members at checkpoints to ensure they're not exhibiting any symptoms– which could include fever, cough and chills – similar to COVID-19.

Chief Sutherland also said that recent samples taken from wood piles in the community came back negative, so the exact source of the mould is still unknown.

Even with the community-wide concern, not to mention the uncertainty surrounding the fungus, Sutherland said the close-knit First Nation is still remaining optimistic in its hope this recent case isn't a sign of more ills down the road.

"I believe in prayer. I believe in God," Chief Sutherland said.

"I believe in hope."