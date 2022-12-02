Company in North Bay, Ont., fined $200K for damaging blanding's turtle habitat

A company in North Bay, Ont., was ordered to pay $200,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada for damaging the habitat of blanding's turtles.

Blanding's turtles are a threatened species in Ontario. The species can be found in parts of southern, central and eastern Ontario.

In a press release, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said that Consolidated Homes Limited was convicted of using heavy equipment to remove vegetation near Circle Lake, in North Bay, where it damaged a turtle habitat.

The ministry said staff informed the company that blanding's turtles lived in the area, and that they needed to obtain a permit before they proceeded with any changes to the area.

Justice Paula Nichols considered the prior warnings from the ministry and other similar convictions under the Endangered Species Act to determine sentencing.