A new business in Sudbury is using laser technology to fade and remove unwanted tattoos.

Elle Virtanen, the owner and laser technician of Blackout Tattoo Removal is no stranger to tattoos. She's worked in a tattoo parlour in the past and that's why she knows first hand that some tattoos are not for life, even her own.

Virtanen says it isn't only about removing the tattoo.

"The most brilliant, beautiful tattoos that I still love, but are looking a little bit tired," she explained. "I have a couple that I'm looking to have covered up because they just aren't me anymore and in order to cover it up with something I would enjoy I need to have it faded first."

Virtanen says that many people have complained to her about tattoos they call "ugly black blobs." She says she can either fade the area with about three to four treatments or remove it with approximately five to eight treatments. It only takes minutes for the actual removal. She says the consultation process is the longest part of the process.

After the medical consultation and assessment of the tattoo, you can start the removal process says Virtanen.

She uses a cryogenic cooler to numb the area and then the laser to start the removal process, called photoselective thermolysis.

Sudbury's Elle Virtanen removes part of a tattoo sleeve for one of her clients who discovered her smart watch won't work with the ink on her arm. Virtanen decided to open her business when she realised there was a need in the northeast for tattoo removal. 0:45

Rose Cardinal is one of her first clients. She is a tattoo artist herself and says she has too many to count. She is in to remove a small circle on her wrist as she says her smart watch doesn't work properly over a tattoo.

She says she sees people all the time who want to enhance or remove their tattoos.

"As a tattooed person and as a tattoo artist, I feel much more comfortable going to a laser tech who also has tattoos, who knows what the process is like, who can make you feel comfortable on that end and who isn't going to make you feel embarrassed for making those decision," she said.

Virtanen says she expects to have people coming to her for many different reasons. She says this can even extends to tattoos that people didn't choose.

"For example, radiation marks. When you go and get radiation, you get tattooed, maybe that needs to be removed," she said. "Trauma tattoos — if you've ever scraped your knee on a sidewalk, sometimes embedded particles can be in there and I can assist with removing pigment from that."

Rose Cardinal's wrist after receiving one treatment to remove a small circle of her tattoo. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

And the big question that often comes up: Does it hurt as much as getting a tattoo?

"I would describe it like an elastic band snapping against your skin or getting spit at by bacon grease," says Virtanen.

It also takes a lot less time. She says it may also be worth the pain to eventually to replace or enhance the artwork that you have on your body.

"Maybe we are at a point where maybe we can elevate it to the next level. The quality of work in Sudbury is getting better and better all the time."